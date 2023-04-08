Rhythm Chanana interview: Viral Delhi metro girl idolizes Disha Patani, not Urfi Javed

A few days ago, a video of a girl, named Rhythm Chanana, travelling in the Delhi metro went viral. She was wearing a bralette and a mini skirt, and she claims that it is her choice of expressing herself and her ‘freedom’. People, on one hand, question her bold choice of clothing, while on the other hand, some say that she is inspired by Uorfi Javed. Upon being asked about her inspiration, she says, ‘Inspiration means ki unko (Urfi Javed) dekhke yeh sab start kiya. But I started this on my own. That is why I say that Urfi is not my inspiration, she is my motivation.’

The 19-year-old has completed a course in acting from Delhi and aspires to become an actress. While in conversation with DNA, she was asked if she thinks her face has been established in front of the public since she has become so viral. To that, her response was, ‘Everyone likes fame. Lekin jab tak koi offers nahi aate hai, tab tak I cannot say ki mujhe iss fame ka koi benefit hua hai other than a increase in the number of followers on my Instagram which is close to 31,000 today.’

‘When I talk about acting, I really like Priyanka Chopra due to the versatility in her roles. From Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani to her role in Mary Kom, matlab bilkul hi alag, aisa lag hi nahi raha tha ki the same person is doing these two roles. I also really love her character in Barfi, in that too, she is like a completely different person’ says Rhythm when asked about her favourite actresses in Bollywood. She adds, ‘There is another actress who always gives killer expressions. Like in the song ‘Fevicol Se’, ‘Halkat Jawani’ or ‘Main Heroine Hoon’, they are so good that ladkiyon ko dekh ke aisa lag raha hai toh ladko ko dekh ke toh kaisa hi laga hoga (if us girls can see how good she is, no wonder how the boys might feel.) Kareena Kapoor is my female crush.’

Upon being asked about her favourite actor, she says ‘Manoj Bajpayee’s acting is so realistic. Usually, TV serials and movies show a little extra when it comes to acting, but Majoy Bajpayee in his show ‘The Family Man’ has the perfect amount of realism and we can relate to it because he shows what we see on an everyday basis: A middle-class person.’

Ever since Rhythm went viral, her bold fashion sense was in question. So, we had asked the aspiring actor about celebs whose fashion sense is the best, according to her. She says, ‘If we talk about Bollywood actresses, then I would say Disha Patani. She looks glamorous in everything that she wears be it a bikini or a sari. And if we talk about a celeb who is not in the Bollywood industry yet, then I would say Komal Pandey, the fashion influencer. I really like her dresses, the way she directs and shoots her videos, the way she looks and her makeup. Her styling sense is speechless.’

Rhythm is getting a lot of fame on social media lately. The question that still remains is: Will she be offered any roles in the near future or is social media fame the only thing that she will get out of being viral for her styling preferences?