RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

RHUMI-1 rocket successfully launched: India reached a significant milestone in its space technology advancements on Saturday with the launch of its first-ever reusable hybrid rocket, named ‘RHUMI-1’. The launch took place from Thiruvidandhai, Chennai, marking a notable achievement for the nation’s space program.

The RHUMI-1 rocket was developed by Space Zone India, a Tamil Nadu-based start-up, in collaboration with the Martin Group. This innovative rocket carried three Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites into a suborbital trajectory. The launch was executed using a mobile launcher, which underscores the flexibility and modern approach of this mission.

The primary objective of the RHUMI-1 mission is to gather data for research on global warming and climate change. To achieve this, the rocket is equipped with a hybrid motor that uses a generic fuel and an electrically triggered parachute deployer. Notably, RHUMI-1 is designed to be 100% pyrotechnic-free and contains no TNT, aligning with modern safety and environmental standards.

One of the standout features of the RHUMI-1 rocket is its hybrid propulsion system, which combines the benefits of liquid and solid fuel propellant systems. This combination enhances efficiency and lowers operational costs. Additionally, the rocket includes an adjustable launch angle, which can be set between 0 and 120 degrees, providing precise control over its trajectory.

The RHUMI-1 is also equipped with a CO2-triggered parachute system, which is an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for ensuring the safe recovery of rocket components post-launch. Besides its primary focus on space exploration, the RHUMI-1’s technology has potential applications in agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.

The mission was led by Anand Megalingam, the founder of Space Zone India, under the mentorship of Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, the former Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC). Space Zone India is an aero-technology firm based in Chennai, dedicated to offering low-cost, long-term solutions in the space industry and providing hands-on training in various aerospace technologies.

In addition to its recent success, Space Zone India has made strides in education through its mission ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch – In 2023’. This initiative involved over 2,500 students from government, tribal, and public schools across India, who participated in designing and building a satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying a payload of 150 Pico satellites for research experiments.

