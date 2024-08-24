Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह ज��ाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Meet actor who has Rs 1650 crore net worth, owns Rs 30 crore mansion, private jet, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh

Meet actor who has Rs 1650 crore net worth, owns Rs 30 crore mansion, private jet, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh

HomeViral

Viral

RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

India successfully launched its first reusable hybrid rocket RHUMI-1, carrying 53 satellites.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...
Credit: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RHUMI-1 rocket successfully launched: India reached a significant milestone in its space technology advancements on Saturday with the launch of its first-ever reusable hybrid rocket, named ‘RHUMI-1’. The launch took place from Thiruvidandhai, Chennai, marking a notable achievement for the nation’s space program.

The RHUMI-1 rocket was developed by Space Zone India, a Tamil Nadu-based start-up, in collaboration with the Martin Group. This innovative rocket carried three Cube Satellites and 50 PICO Satellites into a suborbital trajectory. The launch was executed using a mobile launcher, which underscores the flexibility and modern approach of this mission.

The primary objective of the RHUMI-1 mission is to gather data for research on global warming and climate change. To achieve this, the rocket is equipped with a hybrid motor that uses a generic fuel and an electrically triggered parachute deployer. Notably, RHUMI-1 is designed to be 100% pyrotechnic-free and contains no TNT, aligning with modern safety and environmental standards.

One of the standout features of the RHUMI-1 rocket is its hybrid propulsion system, which combines the benefits of liquid and solid fuel propellant systems. This combination enhances efficiency and lowers operational costs. Additionally, the rocket includes an adjustable launch angle, which can be set between 0 and 120 degrees, providing precise control over its trajectory.

The RHUMI-1 is also equipped with a CO2-triggered parachute system, which is an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for ensuring the safe recovery of rocket components post-launch. Besides its primary focus on space exploration, the RHUMI-1’s technology has potential applications in agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.

The mission was led by Anand Megalingam, the founder of Space Zone India, under the mentorship of Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, the former Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC). Space Zone India is an aero-technology firm based in Chennai, dedicated to offering low-cost, long-term solutions in the space industry and providing hands-on training in various aerospace technologies.

In addition to its recent success, Space Zone India has made strides in education through its mission ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch – In 2023’. This initiative involved over 2,500 students from government, tribal, and public schools across India, who participated in designing and building a satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying a payload of 150 Pico satellites for research experiments.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2024, Lausanne: Date, time, javelin throw entry list and live streaming details

Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2024, Lausanne: Date, time, javelin throw entry list and live streaming details

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power cast and creators visit Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, see viral photo

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement