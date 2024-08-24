Twitter
Revealed: Shocking reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce

In a joint statement about their separation released in July, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic stated that it was a "tough decision" for both of them and added that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 09:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Revealed: Shocking reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce
Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife of 4 years, Natasa Stankovic, announced their much-speculated separation in July this year. The couple released a joint statement, saying that their son Agastya would remain their priority during these difficult times. However, they did not open up about the reason why they decided to get divorced. 

Now, as per a Times Now report, Hardik Pandya's flamboyant personality, on and off the field, became a bit too much for Natasa Stankovic to handle at home. A source was quoted as saying, "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back."

The insider further said, "She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her."

In a joint statement about their separation released in July, the couple stated that it was a "tough decision" for both of them and added that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Hardik Pandya is currently rumoured to be dating model Jasmin Walia. Natasa Stankovic, on the other hand, has moved to Serbia with their 4-year-old son Agastya.

