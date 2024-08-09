Twitter
Revealed: Salary and perks of BCCI President, Secretary & others, here's how much they earn per day

It is important to note that the BCCI had amended the payment slab for its officials in 2022, which includes the President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Joint Secretary.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 09, 2024

Revealed: Salary and perks of BCCI President, Secretary & others, here's how much they earn per day
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), headquartered in Mumbai, is the richest cricket board in the world. It not only spends a huge amount of money on the players but is also famous for providing superior facilities to its officials. Everyone is always curious about how much salary BCCI gives to its officials or what facilities they get. It is important to note that the BCCI had amended the payment slab for its officials in 2022, which includes the President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Joint Secretary.

This amendment has also led to a huge increase in the allowance that the officials receive. According to a PTI report, the increase in the allowance given to BCCI officials was put up in the apex council meeting, but it came into effect in October 2022. The daily allowance was revised after more than seven years. The officials of the world's richest board used to get US $750 per day (Rs 62,924) while traveling abroad. However, now BCCI officials get an allowance of US $1000 per day (Rs 83,899) and will be able to travel in first class while traveling abroad.

The BCCI President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Joint Secretary are now entitled to Rs 40,000 per day for meetings and business class travel in India, PTI reported citing a BCCI document. They get a daily allowance of Rs 30,000 for official travel. They can reserve a suite room for both domestic and international travel. Apart from this, the IPL chairman's allowance has been included in the category of officials.

It should be noted that the position of BCCI office-bearer is honorary. The BCCI CEO receives a daily allowance of US $650 (Rs 54,535) while traveling abroad and Rs 15,000 while in India. Members of the BCCI's apex council and Cricket Advisory Committee also received a pay hike. Apart from BCCI office-bearers, BCCI apex council members, including two representatives of the Indian Cricketers Association, receive Rs 40,000 per day for their quarterly meetings and US $500 (Rs 41,950) on overseas tours.

The BCCI also increased the allowances of members of its state units, who get Rs 30,000 per day during domestic travel and US $400 (Rs 33,561) on foreign travel. The Cricket Advisory Committee, which selects the head coach of both the men's and women's national teams and has three members, is paid Rs 3.5 lakh each for meetings. Foreign travel is unlikely in their case, but each of them is entitled to an amount of US $400 (Rs 33,561) per day for it.

READ | Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
