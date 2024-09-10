Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India

Apple introduced the highly anticipated iPhone 16, enhanced with artificial intelligence features on Monday. The announcement came just hours after Chinese competitor Huawei's tri-fold phone began attracting significant pre-orders. Tech companies worldwide, including Apple, are in a race to integrate AI into their products, with smartphones being a key focus. The Cupertino-based giant hopes that the new AI capabilities will encourage consumers to upgrade their devices, especially in light of declining iPhone sales.

Apple's AI software, Apple Intelligence, will enhance various features, including its virtual assistant Siri and the ability to recognize and identify objects through the camera. A trial version of Apple Intelligence will be available in US English next month, with localized English versions expected in December. The software will also be rolled out in other languages, such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish, over the coming year.

The iPhone 16 will be powered by the new A18 chip, feature an aluminum back, and introduce a customisable button that can be used for camera controls.

In terms of pricing in India, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) have received a Rs 15,000 price cut compared to last year. The iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the Pro Max begins at Rs 1,44,900. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900, with the 512GB and 1TB models available for Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,64,900 for the 512GB version and Rs 1,84,900 for the 1TB option.