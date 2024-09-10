Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Lying': Kolkata rape-murder victim's mother responds to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's no bribery claim

This film, released in 1977, shattered Rajesh Khanna's stardom, had 3 superstars, became superhit, earned Rs..

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India

James Earl Jones, voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, The Lion King's Mufasa, passes away at 93

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

At least 40 killed, dozens injured after Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone

At least 40 killed, dozens injured after Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone

Man receives panties instead of men's underwear online, after Blinkit denies refund he...

Man receives panties instead of men's underwear online, after Blinkit denies refund he...

8 animals that sacrifice themselves for their babies

8 animals that sacrifice themselves for their babies

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

Meet actor who holds record of doing 35 films in one year, owns cars worth Rs 100 crore; not Akshay, Amitabh, Govinda

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

James Earl Jones, voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, The Lion King's Mufasa, passes away at 93

James Earl Jones, voice of Star Wars' Darth Vader, The Lion King's Mufasa, passes away at 93

HomeViral

Viral

Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India

Apple's AI software, Apple Intelligence, will enhance various features, including its virtual assistant Siri and the ability to recognize and identify objects through the camera.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 08:23 AM IST

Revealed: Price of new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max in India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple introduced the highly anticipated iPhone 16, enhanced with artificial intelligence features on Monday. The announcement came just hours after Chinese competitor Huawei's tri-fold phone began attracting significant pre-orders. Tech companies worldwide, including Apple, are in a race to integrate AI into their products, with smartphones being a key focus. The Cupertino-based giant hopes that the new AI capabilities will encourage consumers to upgrade their devices, especially in light of declining iPhone sales.

Apple's AI software, Apple Intelligence, will enhance various features, including its virtual assistant Siri and the ability to recognize and identify objects through the camera. A trial version of Apple Intelligence will be available in US English next month, with localized English versions expected in December. The software will also be rolled out in other languages, such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish, over the coming year.

The iPhone 16 will be powered by the new A18 chip, feature an aluminum back, and introduce a customisable button that can be used for camera controls.

In terms of pricing in India, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) have received a Rs 15,000 price cut compared to last year. The iPhone 16 Pro now starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the Pro Max begins at Rs 1,44,900. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900, with the 512GB and 1TB models available for Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,64,900 for the 512GB version and Rs 1,84,900 for the 1TB option.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reveals why humans become taller in space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reveals why humans become taller in space

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

'Quit Congress or...': Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia receives threat message days after joining party

'Quit Congress or...': Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia receives threat message days after joining party

Meet Indian man who ran away from house at 12, worked as tailor, now owns Rs 17000 crore company which is world’s best…

Meet Indian man who ran away from house at 12, worked as tailor, now owns Rs 17000 crore company which is world’s best…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement