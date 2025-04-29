A retired IFS officer, shared a humorous image on social media featuring a detailed, handwritten guide for buying vegetables, created by his wife.

Mostly, women are considered adept at buying vegetables, while some men struggle to pick the right kind. This often leads to disagreements over the quality of the vegetables purchased. However, one retired IFS officer's wife has found an innovative solution to this problem by creating a guide to help her husband select the perfect vegetables.

Mohan Pargaien, a retired IFS officer, shared a humorous image on social media featuring a detailed, handwritten guide for buying vegetables, created by his wife. The list provided precise instructions on brand, quantity, and quality, including tips on selecting the right vegetables, such as choosing tomatoes that are a mix of yellow and red and avoiding those that are loose or have holes.

The guide detailed specific requirements for various vegetables, such as medium-sized potatoes with a strict warning against "green-eyed" spuds. For fenugreek or methi, the criteria included good leaves, no holes, and compact growth. Additionally, the guide featured drawings to help select the right shape and size of vegetables like chilli, spinach, and onion, showcasing the wife's meticulous approach to grocery shopping.







Social media users were in stitches over the vegetable buying guide, praising the officer's wife for her attention to detail and playful micromanaging. "Wow, efforts put in to create a vegetable buying guide and granularity of details is amazing, hats off! Bookmarked it for future reference and looking forward to a full guide for other vegetables and fruits. But it's scary for the husband, as it leaves no margin for any error," one user commented. Another said, "That's something really helpful for beginners in the sabzi market." A third user joked, "Awesome specs... bouncing this off with my wife for validation." A fourth user humorously compared the guide to a religious text, saying, "That looks like a religious book written by great scholars. Scary if something goes wrong."