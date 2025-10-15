Retired IAF officer in Bihar holds his own funeral to mark opening of new cremation ground

It is believed to be the first instance in Gaya district where the builder of a Muktidham organised a mock funeral to promote it.

A retired Air Force officer from Bihar made headlines when reports claimed he performed his own funeral to test people's affection. In reality, he had led a symbolic procession to inaugurate a crematorium he had built for his village.

Confusion spread after reports surfaced online that Mohan Lal, a 74-year-old retired Air Force officer from Bihar, performed his own funeral to see how many people would attend. However, the truth is practical and deeply rooted in community service.

A resident of Konchi village in the Guraru block, about 30 kilometers from Gaya, Mohan Lal spent approximately 6 lakh rupees from his personal savings to build a 'Muktidham'—a dedicated crematorium—to address the long-standing problems villagers faced during funerals.

During the monsoon, rising river levels made cremations difficult, leaving families in distress. To address this problem, he built a proper facility with a cremation shed, seating area, a platform, and a hand pump for water.

To inaugurate the site, he adopted an unconventional method—while still alive, lying on a bier, he led a funeral-style procession, and upon reaching the Muktidham, he cremated an effigy. This symbolic act was intended to draw attention to the facility and encourage villagers to use it.

It is believed to be the first instance in Gaya district where the builder of a Muktidham organised a mock funeral to promote it. Word spread quickly, but many misunderstood his intentions, thinking he did so out of vanity or curiosity.

In reality, Mohan Lal's effort was a gesture of service, ensuring that no family in his village faced difficulties in performing funerals due to a lack of proper facilities.

