Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

'Don't troll': Priyanka Chopra shares 'awkward pre-teen era' photo with boy cut hairstyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

NASA shares mind-blowing images of Mars

NASA shares mind-blowing images of Mars

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

At present, he is a member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and has been in service for more than three decades

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh took to his social media recently and posted a picture of his first offer letter from his first job at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which was issued on June 26, 1984. In this case, he was paid Rs 1,300 per month which he referred to as a princely salary for the period. Singh got this position as a trainee at TCS Mumbai during campus placement at IIT-BHU.

In his post on X, Singh recalled his early days in Mumbai and the view of the Arabian Sea from the 11th floor of Air India Building at Nariman Point. He pointed out how this initial role paved the way for his successful career in public service after further studies in the United States. After working in TCS, Singh got his Master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Clarkson University in New York and then cleared the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1989.

At present, Singh is a member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and has been in service for more than three decades in various important positions in the Indian government. When asked about how much he is paid as an IAS officer, he said that he was paid Rs 2,200 when he first entered the civil service.

Singh’s musings led to some conversations in the social media platform, with users sharing their thoughts on salaries over the years. A user estimated that Rs 1,300 in 1984 is equivalent to about Rs 21,000 today, which implies that TCS has always paid rather low wages compared to the current market rate. The story of his transition from TCS to IAS also shows a transformation of the person along with the trends in the pattern of the Indian working professionals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's BIG gift to shareholders, Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days

Mukesh Ambani's BIG gift to shareholders, Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days

Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate

Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate

'People are losing...': Video of girl dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro sparks online debate, watch

'People are losing...': Video of girl dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro sparks online debate, watch

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector but what could be the 'personal reason'

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector but what could be the 'personal reason'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement