Viral

Resumes of 18-year-old Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates go viral

The resurfacing of these resumes has sparked excitement on social media.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

Resumes of 18-year-old Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates go viral
Recently, resumes from when Steve Jobs and Bill Gates were just 18 have become a hot topic on social media. These old documents give us a rare look into the early lives of these tech legends who changed the world.

Steve Jobs’ resume from 1973 shows that even at a young age, he was focused on electronics and technology. Jobs listed his skills as “electronics” and “tech,” hinting at the future innovations he would bring to Apple Inc. and Pixar Animation Studios. Jobs went on to create groundbreaking products like the Apple II, iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, turning Apple into one of the most valuable companies worldwide before his passing on October 5, 2011.

On the other hand, Bill Gates’ 1971 resume highlights his early interest in programming. At just 15, Gates mentioned his knowledge of programming languages like FORTRAN, COBOL, and BASIC. He also listed his experience with computers such as the PDP-10, PDP-8, and CDC-6400. Gates noted a salary of $35,000, which was quite a lot for a teenager in the 1970s. He also mentioned his partnership with Paul G. Allen, which later led to the founding of Microsoft.

 

 

The resurfacing of these resumes has sparked excitement on social media. Users are calling the documents “fascinating” and praising their historical value. One user even remarked on Jobs’ accurate date formatting, highlighting the attention to detail of the tech icon.

Both Jobs and Gates left huge marks on technology. Jobs helped revolutionize personal computing and electronics, while Gates co-founded Microsoft, creating the popular MS-DOS and Windows operating systems. Gates is also known for his philanthropy through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which focuses on global health, education, and poverty alleviation.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
