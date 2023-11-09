Restaurant serves chicken in veg meal ordered by family, know what happened next

Headlines

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

Best Hair Transplants and Hair Transplant Cost in Turkey

Designfina: Elevating Interior Excellence with German Precision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get the latest Cloth Drying Stand

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

HomeViral

Viral

Restaurant serves chicken in veg meal ordered by family, know what happened next

In an utterly shocking incident, a family found chicken pieces in their vegetarian food from the Carry On restaurant in Bopal, Ahmedabad. They approached the manager for resolution but their issues were ignored and unresolved.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an utterly shocking incident, a family found chicken pieces in their vegetarian food from the Carry On restaurant by Tomato’s & Mirch Masala in Bopal, Ahmedabad. The family had ordered one of the most renowned dishes of the restaurant- Mexican Hot Pot but were taken aback by what they received. They then approached the manager for resolution but their issues were ignored and unresolved.

Then, one person of the family began recording a video of the incident and posted it on social media. The video showcased the family confrontating the staff, including their visit to the kitchen to verify the separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cooking areas. The bill also showed the order as ‘Veg Mexican Hot Pot’.

The member of the aggrieved family, Meet Rawal, a resident of Sanand said, “We complained about it but got no response from the restaurant. So we shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media and also complained to the AMC.”
The situation escalated when the family filled a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The health department of AMC, upon receiving the complaint, immediately imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on the restaurant. 
The restaurant is located in a commercial complex in South Bopal and and is managed by Ahura Restaurants.
This incident resembles a case in Varanasi, where a family arriving during the Sawan month got chicken instead of the vegetarian food they had ordered online. The viral social media post featured videos showing chicken pieces in the paneer biryani ordered from ‘Behrouz Biryani’ through Zomato, with a ‘Veg’ label on the packaging.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

    Tata Group may sell its Rs 26,936 crore home appliances company

    Meet actor who earned Rs 1800 crore, then gave 3 big flop films, failed to give one hit in last 6 years, his last film…

    'PM Modi stands for women...is best...': US singer Mary Millben reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' remarks; watch video

    Noida news: Physical classes up to Class 9 suspended in schools amid rising air pollution; check details

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

    Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

    Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

    Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

    In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE