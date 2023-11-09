Restaurant serves chicken in veg meal ordered by family, know what happened next

In an utterly shocking incident, a family found chicken pieces in their vegetarian food from the Carry On restaurant in Bopal, Ahmedabad. They approached the manager for resolution but their issues were ignored and unresolved.

In an utterly shocking incident, a family found chicken pieces in their vegetarian food from the Carry On restaurant by Tomato’s & Mirch Masala in Bopal, Ahmedabad. The family had ordered one of the most renowned dishes of the restaurant- Mexican Hot Pot but were taken aback by what they received. They then approached the manager for resolution but their issues were ignored and unresolved.

Then, one person of the family began recording a video of the incident and posted it on social media. The video showcased the family confrontating the staff, including their visit to the kitchen to verify the separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cooking areas. The bill also showed the order as ‘Veg Mexican Hot Pot’.

The member of the aggrieved family, Meet Rawal, a resident of Sanand said, “We complained about it but got no response from the restaurant. So we shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media and also complained to the AMC.”

The situation escalated when the family filled a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The health department of AMC, upon receiving the complaint, immediately imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on the restaurant.

The restaurant is located in a commercial complex in South Bopal and and is managed by Ahura Restaurants.

This incident resembles a case in Varanasi, where a family arriving during the Sawan month got chicken instead of the vegetarian food they had ordered online. The viral social media post featured videos showing chicken pieces in the paneer biryani ordered from ‘Behrouz Biryani’ through Zomato, with a ‘Veg’ label on the packaging.