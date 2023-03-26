Restaurant selling '100% Veg Butter Chicken' leaves netizens baffled, hilarious comments here

100% Veg Butter Chicken | Photo: Twitter

We see many weird, bizarre, eerie things on the internet all day. Often we ignore them and sometimes we share it with our friends and family. I ensure you this viral post is so hilarious that you will not be able to ignore it.

With more and more people walking towards vegetarian and even vegan eating habits, it puts a lot of pressure on restaurant owners to assure the customers that the food they serve is healthy and pure.

Probably this restaurant owner was trying to do that and his dish became a reason of amusement to many people. A Twitter user named Aneetta shared a screenshot of a restaurant's menu that said a dish was '100% Veg Butter Chicken.' This has left the internet rolling on the floor laughing.

Aneetta shared the screenshot with the caption, "Spot what's wrong." One user wrote, "When you don’t want to mention vegan but also want to play safe." Another said, "Plant based meat hoga."

Read: Desi woman flaunts ‘latke jhatke’ to Govinda's 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha', video goes epic viral