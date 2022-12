Autocorrect goof-up! Restaurant menu has Paneer ‘Labrador’ instead of Paneer ‘Lababdar’ leaves Internet in splits

Have you ever used autocorrect and sent a text message or written something incorrectly? Autocorrect works fairly well most of the time and reduces time spent typing by correcting mistakes. The fact that it frequently malfunctions and frequently produces absurd outcomes is unfortunate. Online users have seen an image of a botched autocorrect on Twitter which might make you laugh out loud.

Nandita Iyer, author and columnist shared an image on her Twitter handle and wrote, '' The perils of autocorrect.''

The perils of autocorrect pic.twitter.com/jYYqkzNlrj — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 13, 2022

The image demonstrates how the eatery spelt incorrectly the name of a well-known Indian dish called "Paneer Lababdar." However, the eatery typed "Paneer Labrador," which is the breed of dog, in place of "Lababdar."

The image has gained more than 2,000 likes and has received hilarious comments from users.

tbh its a dish https://t.co/p1rS4uSPtr — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 13, 2022

Was this found in the veg or non veg section? — Neil Dev (@neildevv) December 13, 2022

Hilarious though my Labrador is not going to like this. December 13, 2022