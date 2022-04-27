Restaurant in THIS city shut down for preparing samosas in toilet for 30 years

Pic: Pixabay

An eatery in Jeddah city was shut down by Saudi Arabia authorities recently after they discovered that it had been preparing samosas and other snacks in toilets for more than 30 years.

According to Gulf News, Jeddah Municipality raided the restaurant in a residential building after receiving a tip-off regarding the horrendous food culture followed by the eatery for almost three decades.

As per reports, the restaurant used to prepare snacks and also meals in washrooms. Not just that, the Jeddah Municipality officials found that the eatery used expired food articles like meat and cheese, some of which dated back two years. Insects and rodents were also spotted at the site.

The workers from the restaurant had no health cards and were clearly violating the residency law, the officials noted. The eatery has now been shut down.

A similar incident in January

This is not the first time that a restaurant has been shut down in Saudi Arabia for unhygienic conditions.

According to Gulf News, in January this year, a famous Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was also closed after a rat was spotted wandering around and feasting on meat on top of a skewer.

After discovering this, several outraged social media users reacted to the shocking video which showed the rodent on the shawarma skewer at the famous eatery.

The eatery was sealed after people demanded authorities take immediate stringent action against the restaurant.