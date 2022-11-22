Search icon
Restaurant bill from 1985 goes viral, netizens in shock after seeing low price

The restaurant bill has gone viral and netizens are shocked to see the extremely low price.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Finding a budget-friendly meal in any restaurant these days is rare. People also complain about the small quantities of food and high prices. But have you ever wondered about the price nearly four decades ago? You would be surprised to know that in 1985, a Shahi Paneer cost just Rs 8 and Dal Makhni for less than Rs 10.

A Delhi restaurant has shared a bill from 1985, and it has left many netizens shocked. The post, which was shared originally on August 12, 2013, on Facebook, has gone viral again.

The restaurant, Lazeez Restaurant & Hotel, in Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi, shared a bill dated December 20, 1985. The customer had ordered a plate of Shahi Paneer, Dal Makhni, Raita and a few chapatis.

The items were priced at Rs 8 for the first two dishes, Rs 5 and Rs 6 for the other two respectively. All these items only cost just Rs 26 to the customer. Now netizens are reacting to low price of the bill. One user on seeing the bill wrote, "Past days are gone." Another user wrote, "Aaha! Woh din bhi kya din the."

