'Respect for jumbo' : Tiger hides from elephant herd, viral video amazes internet

That's why, when a tiger hid in the tall grass to make room for an elephant herd, the footage went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

'Respect for jumbo' : Tiger hides from elephant herd, viral video amazes internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Tigers are widely regarded as the species that most members of the animal kingdom avoid coming into contact with. These enormous cats are not only predators, but also incredibly frightening even when not searching for prey. That's why, when a tiger hid in the tall grass to make room for an elephant herd, the footage went viral. The viral clip is shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Take a look here:

The footage shows a herd of elephants walking down a wooded trail, and the tiger sits down and waits for the herd to pass. The herd moves slowly forward, catching sight of the enormous cat but appearing unconcerned about it.

The sense of togetherness between the animals is what makes the clip captivating to watch. "This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony... Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd." reads the video caption.

The post has received over 87k views and numerous replies. The tiger's behaviour really surprised everyone. Many people commented on how the big cat knew he couldn't take on such a large herd, so it kept its distance.

Check out some of the reactions below:
"It reminds me of the Jungle Book," one person wrote. "You are quite fortunate to be able to observe this. Superb capture," said another. "Rare and precious sighting," a third said. "What a lovely sighting, Vijetha!" said a fourth. "I really liked how the tiger paved the way for the herd. Wow! That was an amazing sighting" wrote a fifth. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

