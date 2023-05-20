Search icon
Resilient Punjab police dog defeats cancer, returns to duty; inspiring tale goes viral

Simmy's triumph over cancer: Returns to duty in improved health.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Picture: ANI

A remarkable development has occurred within the Punjab police's esteemed canine squad, involving a dog afflicted by cancer, which has now made a triumphant return to active duty. The diligent Labrador, known for its invaluable contribution to anti-sabotage operations, has garnered the admiration of law enforcement officials. As reported by the ANI, the authorities have expressed their gratitude for the Labrador's assistance during critical missions.

Captured in a captivating video shared on Twitter by ANI, the courageous dog named Simmy emerges from a vehicle, accompanied by police personnel who carefully grasp her leash. Simmy's determination and resilience in overcoming cancer serve as an inspiration to all, demonstrating the indomitable spirit of our loyal companions.

However, not all tales of canine resilience culminate in success. Tragically, Ella, a venerable 12-year-old Border Collie, was not as fortunate in her battle against oral cancer. In a heart-wrenching decision, Ella's devoted parents chose to alleviate her suffering by administering euthanasia. Yet, prior to bidding farewell, Sarah Keith, Ella's steadfast companion of over a decade, embarked on a poignant final walk with her beloved companion along Fraisthrope beach in East Yorkshire, Edinburgh.

In a touching display of solidarity, Sarah extended an open invitation through social media for individuals to join them on this poignant journey. The power of social connectivity became evident as Sarah's heartfelt message spread far and wide, transcending geographical boundaries. Messages of support and empathy flooded in from individuals scattered across the nation, unable to physically partake in the walk yet united in spirit.

