Himachal Pradesh's 'Samosa mix-up' has left netizens in splits. Internet has been snacking on memes following the Crime Investigation Department (CID)'s response to the controversy around the snack.

While the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state called the Sukhu government a "laughing stock, several internet users hilariously remarked that the "CID should use chutney as evidence".

The BJP's state unit posted a meme, saying, "Israel has Mossad, India has RAW and Himachal Pradesh Congress has SID- Samosa Investigation Department".



"Do you know- a new department has been inaugurated under the governance of CM Sukhuj?i", the post was captioned.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, too, joined the fun and wrote on 'X', "Why is Samosa trending today"?

Another user wrote, "In the Himachal Samosa Scam, I hereby request the CID to investigate the Chutney for evidence."

Controversy around Samosa

The incident around which the controversy is revolving took place on October 21, when Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was invited to inaugurate the cyber wing of CID in the state. Refreshments including - Samosa and cakes - brought for the Chief Minister were inadvertently served to his security.

The matter escalated further as the CID labelled the incident as an "anti-government act", claiming that "those involved acted with their own agenda."

However, CM Sukhu later clarified that the CID got involved on the issue of misbehavior.

"There is no such thing..It (CID) got involved on the issue of misbehaviour, but you (the media) are running news about 'samosa'", he told news agency ANI.