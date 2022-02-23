Reporter covering Ukraine crisis switches between 6 languages in viral video, netizens left in awe – WATCH

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are one of the most talked-about topics across the entire world, with reporters from many countries travelling to the two nations to cover the conflict as closely as they can.

With hundreds of news reports coming from the two countries, one caught the eye of many and went viral on the internet. The viral news clip shows a reporter from an international news agency covering the Ukraine crisis while switching between six languages.

Multi-lingual reporter Philip Crowther caught a lot of eyes on social media when his clip of the Russia-Ukraine coverage went viral. Netizens were left impressed with his skills when he spoke each of the six languages with ease and finesse.

Crowther, who is a reporter with the Associated Press, was reporting from Kyiv, which is the capital of Ukraine, in six languages with expertise. The languages he was speaking were English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

He could be seen starting his report in English, saying, “There has been a war with Russian forces in east Donbas region for eight years now. But despite that, the capital city of Kyiv is relatively calm.” Soon after, he switched to other languages.

Crowther took to Twitter to share this clip of his, which is a montage of him reporting in multiple languages. His clip now has over 20 million views and lakhs of likes, with people praising his impressive language skills.

One Twitter user hilariously wrote, “Leave some languages for the rest of us!” Another Twitter user wrote, “So you think you are a good reporter? Try and top this dude.” A user also wrote, “This guy speaks spanish with a better accent than half of the population of Spain. Me myself included!”

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are currently heightened, with the US and NATO alleging that the Vladimir Putin-led nations will be invading Ukraine soon. In recent developments, a nationwide emergency has been called in Ukraine due to the conflict.