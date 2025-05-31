VIRAL
Elon Musk faces fresh allegations of drug abuse and secretly fathering a child with a Japanese pop star, as revealed in a New York Times report.
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is once again in the spotlight—this time due to serious claims about drug use and fathering another secret child. A detailed report by The New York Times, published on 30 May, has revealed shocking new information about the tech mogul’s personal life.
According to the article, conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair, who says she also had a child with Musk, claimed that Musk admitted to having children “around the world,” including with a Japanese pop star. She did not name the singer, but said Musk spoke openly about giving his sperm to anyone who wanted a child. "He made it seem like an act of kindness,” she told the newspaper.
St. Clair said she gave birth in September last year and that Musk wanted both their relationship and the child to be kept a secret. She shared that they communicated using disappearing messages on the Signal app, and even though she appeared with Musk at Trump’s election night event at Mar-a-Lago, she had to act like they barely knew each other.
According to the report, Musk offered her USD 15 million upfront and USD 100,000 every month until the child turned 21 in return for her silence. However, St. Clair rejected the offer, sued Musk to confirm paternity, and demanded child support. Musk responded by trying to get a gag order, saying it was for safety reasons.
The report also alleged that Musk has been using drugs heavily. It claims he took large doses of ketamine, which caused bladder problems, and also used ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. He was reportedly seen carrying a pill box with around 20 pills for daily use.
Musk, now 53, has long encouraged people to have more children and is known to have fathered 14 children with different women.
These claims come just as Musk stepped down from his brief government role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aimed to reduce U.S. government spending. He left the position after only three months, saying he wanted to focus more on his businesses.
When asked about the drug use allegations during his farewell at the Oval Office on Friday, Musk didn’t give a direct answer. Instead, he criticised The New York Times for its past reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and quickly moved on to the next question.
