'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

A Reddit user has strongly criticised the "school-like mentality" of Indian companies after he received a message from his employer enforcing a 9:30 am reporting time. In the post, the anonymous user shared a screenshot of the message he received from his employer. It informed employees that employees who report to the office after 9:30 am will automatically get half a day off, provided they have not informed their manager in advance that they will be late. The Reddit user accused the company of micromanaging its employees and focusing on reporting time rather than productivity.

The Redditor titled the post, "Companies are still training adults: Reporting at exactly 9:30 am or face the wrath (half a day left!) - is this still fair?"

The company's message said, "This is a reminder that the official reporting time for all employees is not earlier than 9:30 AM. If you anticipate being late for any valid reason, you are expected to inform your respective manager well in advance or inform me directly. Please note that reporting after 9:30 AM without prior notice will be treated as half-day leave as per company policy."

In the post, the user questioned the company's policy. He also pointed out that if an employee forgets to mark attendance or his leave is not approved, money is deducted from his salary.

"Really, are we in school or grown up? Emergencies, traffic jams and many other things happen in life. Why are so many companies in India still stuck to the old mindset of 'report on time or face punishment'?" he wondered. They also asked why working hours have become more important than the actual work an employee does, and criticised the "school-like mentality of Indian companies".

"Isn't it time employers trust us to manage our own time? Does anyone else feel these policies are killing productivity and morale?" the user asked.

Internet users were quick to respond to the post. While some shared their experiences, others pointed out that employers often punish employees for coming in late, but offer no incentives for the extra work they are sometimes forced to do.

"Indian schooling is preparation for this culture. It was quite prevalent earlier, though it needs to change with changing times. The same policies apply in government offices too, but they are rarely followed," wrote one user.

Another commented, "These companies are the main reason for deaths in crowded local trains in Mumbai. Every day 5-7 people die after falling from local trains. People have no option to leave late as it will result in a day's salary deduction or delay."

A third user said, "This system seems to be designed to create obedient servants, not doers or thinkers. Frankly, with this mindset, how will we be able to compete with China - let alone the US? We are still struggling to make basic mobile phones, let alone advanced manufacturing. At this rate, India risks becoming just a service-based economy."

