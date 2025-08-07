Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'

Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as India coach

This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

BIG move by Sunil Mittal-led company as it launches mega Rs 8744 crore block deal to...

Little girl's energetic dance to Shahid and Kareena-starrer 'Jab We Met' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video

Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes potential move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALE

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

The Reddit user accused the company of micromanaging its employees and focusing on reporting time rather than productivity.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

TRENDING NOW

A Reddit user has strongly criticised the "school-like mentality" of Indian companies after he received a message from his employer enforcing a 9:30 am reporting time. In the post, the anonymous user shared a screenshot of the message he received from his employer. It informed employees that employees who report to the office after 9:30 am will automatically get half a day off, provided they have not informed their manager in advance that they will be late. The Reddit user accused the company of micromanaging its employees and focusing on reporting time rather than productivity.

The Redditor titled the post, "Companies are still training adults: Reporting at exactly 9:30 am or face the wrath (half a day left!) - is this still fair?"

The company's message said, "This is a reminder that the official reporting time for all employees is not earlier than 9:30 AM. If you anticipate being late for any valid reason, you are expected to inform your respective manager well in advance or inform me directly. Please note that reporting after 9:30 AM without prior notice will be treated as half-day leave as per company policy."

Take a look below:

 

Companies Still Schooling Adults: Reporting at 9:30AM Sharp or Face the Wrath (Half-Day Marked!) – Is This Still Justified?
byu/ducky024 inIndianWorkplace

 

In the post, the user questioned the company's policy. He also pointed out that if an employee forgets to mark attendance or his leave is not approved, money is deducted from his salary.

"Really, are we in school or grown up? Emergencies, traffic jams and many other things happen in life. Why are so many companies in India still stuck to the old mindset of 'report on time or face punishment'?" he wondered. They also asked why working hours have become more important than the actual work an employee does, and criticised the "school-like mentality of Indian companies".

"Isn't it time employers trust us to manage our own time? Does anyone else feel these policies are killing productivity and morale?" the user asked.

Internet users were quick to respond to the post. While some shared their experiences, others pointed out that employers often punish employees for coming in late, but offer no incentives for the extra work they are sometimes forced to do.

"Indian schooling is preparation for this culture. It was quite prevalent earlier, though it needs to change with changing times. The same policies apply in government offices too, but they are rarely followed," wrote one user.

Another commented, "These companies are the main reason for deaths in crowded local trains in Mumbai. Every day 5-7 people die after falling from local trains. People have no option to leave late as it will result in a day's salary deduction or delay."

A third user said, "This system seems to be designed to create obedient servants, not doers or thinkers. Frankly, with this mindset, how will we be able to compete with China - let alone the US? We are still struggling to make basic mobile phones, let alone advanced manufacturing. At this rate, India risks becoming just a service-based economy."

Also read: Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat
Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; ma
Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC exam at just 22 with AIR..., he is...
Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 creates history, takes brilliant start, TRP out
Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video
THIS all-rounder gets crowned as Team India's 'Impact Player' in 5-match series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE