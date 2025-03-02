Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, surprised fans by dropping the trailer of Nadaaniyan - his grand Bollywood debut alongside late Sridevi's daugher Khushi Kapoor.

On Saturday, Netflix released the trailer of the film, featuring Ibrahim Ali's cool GenZ avatar and Khushi Kapoor's charming looks. As evident from the trailor, the plotline is a typical Bollywood romance, with a young college guy falling for a girl. And here begins the romance with skies turning pink, romantic music playing in the background and of course, a little drama!

While netizens can't get tired of showering love on Junior Ali's acting skills and his "killer" looks, they also believe that it looks like a "repackaged SOTY". (Student of the Year).

Watch the trailer here

Netizens' reaction to Nadaaniyan trailer

A Reddit user posted the trailer of Nadaaniyan on his handle, sparking mixed reactions. One user compared the trailer to the storyline of Student of the Year.

"Looks like a repackaged SOTY. Also, why does Khushi sound like she’s reading from a paper without any feeling?” an user commented.

Another user wrote, “The only difference is that nobody is even competing for Khushi’s love here.”

A third joined, "Just re watched soty trailer the sheer contrast is appalling..."

Another user drew parallels between Wattapad fanfictions and Nadaaniyan. "Omg ew, this is like those Wattpad fanfictions where the male/female has to pretend to be a boyfriend/girlfriend, and then they actually fall in love.”