In Vietnam, a new trend is making waves among young people – hiring boyfriends. This growing phenomenon has become particularly popular among women feeling the pressure of family expectations. With the rise of social media groups dedicated to this service, renting a boyfriend has gone viral as a way to temporarily satisfy family desires without the stress of finding a real partner.

For many young Vietnamese, the pressure to meet family expectations, especially around major holidays like Lunar New Year, can be overwhelming. Parents often push their unmarried children to find a partner, and when this proves difficult, hiring a man to pose as a boyfriend has become an easy solution. These rented partners are skilled at socialising, impressing family members, and even helping with chores.

Take Minh Thu, a 30-year-old professional, for example. Unable to find a suitable boyfriend in time for the Lunar New Year, she turned to hiring a man to pretend to be her partner. The man she hired not only impressed her family but also met their expectations, making the situation more comfortable for Minh Thu. Similarly, Khanh Ngoc, another woman, rented a younger, handsome man who charmed her parents, improving her relationship with them.

This trend has led to the rise of businesses offering "fake boyfriend" services. Huy Tuan, a 25-year-old man, has turned this into a full-time business. He undergoes training to cater to various needs, from attending family gatherings to casual dates. His service provides an easy way out for those seeking to fulfil family expectations without the long-term commitment.

While this solution may seem convenient, experts caution about the emotional and legal risks involved. Nguyen Thanh Nga, a researcher at the Academy of Journalism and Communication in Vietnam, warns that if exposed, families could face emotional damage and lose trust. Moreover, renting a partner is not legally protected in Vietnam, making it essential for women to be cautious when opting for this solution.

Despite the risks, the trend has gained significant attention, with many praising it as a "win-win" situation for both the clients and their families. Some see it as a temporary way to alleviate pressure, while others express concern about the emotional impact on families if the truth comes out.