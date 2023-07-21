Headlines

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

'Pakistan not playing this WC?': Absence of Babar Azam's team in ICC CWC video leaves fans fuming

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Barbieheimer: AI reimagines crossover of Oppenheimer with Barbie

Weight loss: Ice therapy to lose belly fat

Rare, unseen photos of Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Adipurush gets relief from Supreme Court, proceedings in High Courts stayed, petition to cancel certification dismissed

HomeViral

Viral

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

King Charles III's Duchy of Lancaster, a massive real estate portfolio in the UK, sees soaring profits as rents reach historic levels.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Rents in the United Kingdom are experiencing a remarkable surge, leading to significant financial gains for the nation's well-known landlord, King Charles III. He received an impressive sum of 26.2 million pounds, approximately $34.3 million, this year from his extensive property holdings known as the Duchy of Lancaster. Upon his mother Queen Elizabeth II's passing last year, Charles inherited this 45,000-acre estate, which is roughly the size of Washington, DC. The Duchy generates millions of dollars annually from rental income without being subjected to corporation taxes, although Charles voluntarily pays an undisclosed amount of tax on his private income. Recently, the Duchy released its first records since Charles assumed the throne, shedding light on how he is managing his financial empire as king.

The Duchy's financial success stems, in part, from increased rents imposed on tenants residing on royal land and enhanced earnings from commercial properties. A duchy, such as the Duchy of Lancaster, refers to a territory historically governed by a duke or duchess. In this case, it is a substantial real estate portfolio valued at approximately $1 billion, aimed at generating revenue for the reigning monarch. Charles utilizes these funds to support the extended royal family. His private income from the Duchy surpasses that of his late mother, amounting to 26.2 million pounds, despite having fewer family members to support. It is essential to note that this private income is separate from the annual 86-million-pound taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which covers most official royal expenses.

Regarding the rising rents, the Duchy increased them by 3 per cent over the past fiscal year, just below the pace of private rental increases contributing to the cost-of-living crisis. Private rents are currently experiencing the fastest growth rate on record across the UK. The Duchy's rent hikes added an additional 8.2 million pounds to the royal coffers, with the explanation that refurbishment and restoration efforts led to improved rental values. Charles, however, differs from the typical landlord, as he doesn't depend on rental income to cover personal expenses like mortgage and household bills.

This financial information provides insight into Charles's financial management as king, especially during a time when many British residents struggle to afford living expenses due to stagnant wages and increasing housing and food costs. While there were speculations that Charles envisioned a "slimmed-down monarchy" after his mother's passing, the latest Duchy of Lancaster figures show no significant signs of cost-cutting in his private estate. Operating costs actually increased by 40 per cent, as the Duchy hired more staff and granted its CEO a pay raise to 275,000 pounds. This aligns with Charles's ambitious business-focused strategy, observed during his time as prince when he managed the Duchy of Cornwall, a separate real estate portfolio now overseen by his son William.

It is worth noting that Charles brought two executives from the Duchy of Cornwall to assist him after inheriting his mother's estate. His preference for keeping the estate under the management of a trusted group of insiders, rather than outsourcing, was evident during his time at the Duchy of Cornwall. Some of the changes implemented in the Duchy of Lancaster have been planned for as long as a decade, according to Paul Clarke, who served as the Duchy's CEO for nearly 13 years until 2013.

Royal observers have long predicted that Charles would maintain his business-driven approach as king, considering his standing as the longest-standing royal heir in British history. Thus, it is unlikely that he would downsize his inheritance upon ascending the throne, as mentioned by historian and royal commentator David McClure in his book, "The Queen's True Worth."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

IPL star Rinku Singh reveals name of his cricketing idol, its not Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

5 Best sites to Buy 50 Twitter Followers Cheap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE