Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Rent a boyfriend for Valentine’s Day 2023: Gurugram man offers ‘dating services’ for this rate

A techie from Gurugram is offering ‘Boyfriend on rent’ services for Valentine’s Day 2023, and the price in return for his dating services will leave you amused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Rent a boyfriend for Valentine’s Day 2023: Gurugram man offers ‘dating services’ for this rate
Rent a boyfriend for Valentine’s Day 2023: Gurugram man offers ‘dating services’ for this rate

Valentine’s Day is celebrated as a day of love for couples across the world, but the services being offered by a man in Haryana will kill the loneliness of single women in Gurugram. A man from Gurgaon has now offered his ‘dating services’ for all those who want to find a partner on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Shakul Gupta, a 31-year-old techie from Gurugram, has offered his “Rent a Boyfriend” services for Valentine’s Day this year for an amusing fee, for all the single women who wish to have a good time during the season of love.

In a post that is now going viral on social media, Shakul Gupta revealed that the only reason for him offering his dating services to single women is to kill the loneliness in Valentine’s week. He also clarified that his intentions through this service are neither commercial nor sexual.

Posing with a ‘boyfriend on rent’ banner on social media, the Gurugram man wrote in the caption, “I can give you my shoulder to lean on or be your friend this V-Day. I can double up as your make-up practice model, or if you prefer being lazy, I can make you any kind of food while you relax!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakul Gupta (@shakulgupta)

 

Revealing that he first launched his dating services to women around 5 years ago, Gupta said that he has been on over 50 dates with women and had a good time spending time with them. He also said that many trolls have labeled him as a “gigolo” in the past.

The man wrote, “If you're feeling lonely or are in need of companionship, feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life!”

He further added on his Instagram post, “Trolls call me a "Gigolo," but the way I see it, my service helps my dates feel loved, desired, seen, & listened to. That's precisely why I get contacted.”

Netizens bombarded him with questions about his ‘rent a boyfriend’ services, with the most popular question being inquiries regarding the rate of his company on Valentine’s Day. You will be amused to know that his services are absolutely free, as he revealed that he only wants a smile from his date in return.

READ | Vande Bharat Express: On Mumbai-Shirdi train, passenger was served ‘dusty cornflakes’, IRCTC responds

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.