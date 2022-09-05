Search icon
Remains of 17th-century 'vampire' discovered in Poland, social media goes berserk

The remains were found in a 17th century cemetery under a tomb in Poland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:53 AM IST

Photo: Miroslav Blicharski / Aleksander

Researchers have discovered the remains of a "female vampire" from the 17th century. Bones were discovered in Poland by a study team from Nicholas Copernicus University.

A handcuff was fastened to one of her toes, and a sickle was wrapped around her neck, all precautions that would have been taken hundreds of years ago by folks who were afraid the dead might rise.

The monster's head would have been severed by the sickle as soon as it sat up, and the padlock would have prevented the beast from ever coming back.

According to The First News, the 17th-century populace may have mistaken the lady for a blood sucker due to a prominent front  teeth and the remains were found in a 17th century cemetery under a tomb which the research team identified as an anti-vampire burial.

Since the image was shared on the Twitter, netizen are going crazy about the discovry. One Twitter user comented, "LEAVE IT ALONE you don’t watch movies." Another said, "She had a nice set of teeth," while another said, "You Think If We Gave It Blood It Would Come Back To Life ??"

