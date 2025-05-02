At the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, Nita Ambani talked about the potential of Indian culture and its impact on the world. She emphasised on how “powerful” Indian legendry stories are which can shape “who we become”. She even called Amar Chitra Katha to be the next Harry Potters.

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, delivered an inspirational speech on “Taking Indian Culture to the World” on the second day of the ongoing World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. At the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, Nita Ambani talked about the potential of Indian culture and its impact on the world. She emphasised on how “powerful” Indian legendry stories are which can shape “who we become”.

Amar Chitra Katha as Harry Potter

"Let our Amar Chitra Kathas be the next Harry Potters. Let our epics - Ramayana and Mahabharata - light up the silver screens of the world. Let our stories inspire generations to come ... because culture is not just a reflection of who we are. It is, in fact, a powerful tool to shape who we become," she said at the Summit 2025.

WAVES is a summit that combines creativity and technology with the integration of digital media, gaming, films, OTT, AI, broadcasting and more to make it a platform that showcases India’s potential in media and entertainment. It aims to become a USD 50 billion market by 2029 to make a mark in the world’s entertainment economy.

India a “timeless civilisation”

While extolling India’s rich culture, Nita Ambani called it a “timeless civilisation” that has gifted humanity and the world with the ideals of truth, non-violence, unity, and peace. “We are a timeless civilisation that gifted humanity with the enduring ideals of truth, non-violence, unity and peace. A luminous nation that gave the world the wisdom of the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita and the teachings of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. Bharat is where it all began.”

Nita Ambani also highlighted the powerful combination of “sacred traditions” and "modern dynamism" in India. “We are a country enriched by the wisdom of its civilisation, but equally energised by the throbbing energy of the world's youngest population. A country where sacred traditions meet modern dynamism in perfect harmony, where the rising power of our economy, soon to be the third largest in the world, meets our soaring global soft power.”

(With inputs from ANI)