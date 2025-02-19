Elon-musk owned Tesla, one of the world’s largest electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers is planning to sell its cars in India. Mahindra was asked a question that whether there would be a potential competition, on social media platform X.

Elon-musk owned Tesla, one of the world’s largest electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers is planning to sell its cars in India. The launch is set for April, according to some media reports. However, the American company may face competition from Indian auto giant Mahindra Group whose chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed confidence in his company’s ability for a tough competition.

According to these reports, the electric vehicle maker (EV) has targeted Delhi and Mumbai for its two showrooms. Mahindra’s statement was a response to a question asked that whether there would be a potential competition, on social media platform X. “How will you handle the competition, if dear @elonmusk brings his @Tesla to India ? Are you ready Sir ? @TataMotors_Cars,” a user asked.

We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991.



How will you compete against:

Tata

Maruti

All MNCs ?



But we’re still around.



And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now.



With you cheering us… https://t.co/6F5xx7tnDC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 18, 2025

Anand Mahindra's viral post received applause and praise. He drew an analogy with India's 1991 economic liberalization, when foreign automakers like Daewoo, Ford, and Hyundai entered the market. He noted that despite the increased competition, Mahindra managed to thrive, leveraging the new technologies and designs introduced by these foreign players.

“We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991. How will you compete against Tata, Maruti, and all MNCs? But we're still around,” Mahindra said. He further said that Mahindra is determined to go for a relevant long-term growth. “And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now. With you cheering us on, we will make that happen,” he added.

Mahindra went on with his reply and shared an earlier post citing Tesla's entry in India.

“Yes, Naresh. And even fewer remember my post of 2018 when he was going through a challenging period.,” he said.

As Tesla doesn't plan to manufacture in India yet, it may import EVs from Germany, utilizing its advanced Gigafactory Berlin-Brandulenburg. Recently, India reduced the basic customs duty on imported cars over $40,000 to 70% from 125%, but cars under $40,000 still attract a 70% tariff.