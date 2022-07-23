ReleaseIrfanPathan trends on Twitter and everyone has the same response.

#ReleaseIrfanPathan has been trending on Twitter on Saturday, and everybody is thinking it's the former cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
However, it turns out the former Indian player has been caught up in a mistaken identity mess with AIMIM Uttar Pradesh Secretary Irfan Pathan Sahab.
The confusion might have occurred because their names had the same spellings.
Here's how netizens reacted to it:
Cricketer @IrfanPathan after seen this trend ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/WSmo9vAGTG — Arpit chauhan (@Arpitch12541002) July 23, 2022
irfan pathan arrested (@Legspiner3) July 23, 2022
After seeing this trend Bowler Irfan Pathan looking in @Twitter pic.twitter.com/85J22KTMRsCharkha Butt (@Hindusthani_1) July 23, 2022
Who else clicked here thinking of the Bowler Irfan pathan
I thought what happened to him bruhReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hrNcMTNnTP Sidharth Rajput (@LegitSidharth) July 23, 2022
Cricket fans after realising it's not bowler Irfan Pathan ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/jfoZpoGunr — Rishabh Kumar (@Light_261101) July 23, 2022
Irfan pathan after reading this trend ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/vSOA8x0PGS (@MurgaBiryanii) July 23, 2022
Cricketer @IrfanPathan to his fans
ReleaseIrfanPathan NDTV pic.twitter.com/WcD8xyytwc — Charkha Butt (@Hindusthani_1) July 23, 2022