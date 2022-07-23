Search icon
#ReleaseIrfanPathan trends on Twitter and everyone has the same response

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

File photo: Irfan Pathan

#ReleaseIrfanPathan has been trending on Twitter on Saturday, and everybody is thinking it's the former cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

However, it turns out the former Indian player has been caught up in a mistaken identity mess with AIMIM Uttar Pradesh Secretary Irfan Pathan Sahab.

The confusion might have occurred because their names had the same spellings.

Here's how netizens reacted to it:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

