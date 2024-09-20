'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

Anna, who cleared her CA exams in 2023, had been with EY Pune for only four months before she passed away. She joined the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, on March 18, 2024.

Following widespread outrage over the recent death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant working for Ernst and Young (EY) India in Pune, allegedly due to work-related stress, Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Managing Partner of EY India, expressed deep regret over missing Anna's funeral after her parents wrote to the company, holding them accountable for her death.

The tragic passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil has sparked serious concerns regarding workplace stress and its impact on employees' mental and physical health. Her mother also penned a deeply emotional letter to the chairman of EY India, holding the company responsible for her daughter's untimely death.

In a LinkedIn post, Memani said, “I deeply regret our absence at Anna’s funeral. This is contrary to our values and has never happened before, nor will it happen again. As a parent myself, I am deeply saddened by Anna’s loss.”

He acknowledged the criticism EY has faced on social media regarding its work culture. “We have always prioritized creating a healthy work environment, and the well-being of our employees is my top priority. I am fully committed to fostering a supportive workplace and will personally ensure that this goal is achieved,” Memani added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, EY released an official statement regarding Anna’s passing, expressing sorrow over her tragic death in July 2024. The company stated it had been in contact with her family and offering support. However, it was only recently that her family wrote to EY, citing concerns about "excessive workload." EY reiterated its commitment to enhancing workplace well-being across its offices nationwide.