Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

Ind vs Ban: Ravichandran Ashwin sets world record, becomes first cricketer in history to…

This ragpicker from Noida earns more than IT professionals, the amount will leave you shocked...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

Top 5 Countries with longest working hours

Seven street foods of Delhi you should not miss 

Seven street foods of Delhi you should not miss 

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case in Goa

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'

Shama Sikandar says a superstar improvised a scene to hug her 'inappropriately': 'He wanted to...'

HomeViral

Viral

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death

Anna, who cleared her CA exams in 2023, had been with EY Pune for only four months before she passed away. She joined the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, on March 18, 2024.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

'Regret missin...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani breaks silence on Anna Sebastian Perayil’s death
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following widespread outrage over the recent death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant working for Ernst and Young (EY) India in Pune, allegedly due to work-related stress, Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Managing Partner of EY India, expressed deep regret over missing Anna's funeral after her parents wrote to the company, holding them accountable for her death.

The tragic passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil has sparked serious concerns regarding workplace stress and its impact on employees' mental and physical health. Her mother also penned a deeply emotional letter to the chairman of EY India, holding the company responsible for her daughter's untimely death.

Anna, who cleared her CA exams in 2023, had been with EY Pune for only four months before she passed away. She joined the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, on March 18, 2024.

In a LinkedIn post, Memani said, “I deeply regret our absence at Anna’s funeral. This is contrary to our values and has never happened before, nor will it happen again. As a parent myself, I am deeply saddened by Anna’s loss.”

He acknowledged the criticism EY has faced on social media regarding its work culture. “We have always prioritized creating a healthy work environment, and the well-being of our employees is my top priority. I am fully committed to fostering a supportive workplace and will personally ensure that this goal is achieved,” Memani added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, EY released an official statement regarding Anna’s passing, expressing sorrow over her tragic death in July 2024. The company stated it had been in contact with her family and offering support. However, it was only recently that her family wrote to EY, citing concerns about "excessive workload." EY reiterated its commitment to enhancing workplace well-being across its offices nationwide.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement