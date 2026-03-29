Reet Padda is dating Pakistani man? Viral claims emerge after Aneet Padda’s sister calls Dhurandhar 2 as ‘propaganda’; netizens says, 'lives in Europe with boyfriend'

Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda has found herself in a controversy after she called Dhurandhar 2 as a ‘propaganda’ film. Dhurandhar 2 fans have started digging some old viral claims to slam her. One such claim is that Reet is dating a Pakistan man. However, there have been no official confirmation.

Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda has found herself in a major controversy after she allegedly called Dhurandhar 2 as a ‘propaganda’ film, and also slammed Priyanka Chopra's silence and no clap reaction after Spanish actor Javier Bardem call for free Palestine during Oscars. Following this, Dhurandhar 2 fans have started digging some old viral claims to slam her and troll her. One such claim is that Reet Padda is dating a Pakistani man, named Faazil Ahmed. A photo of Faazil with both Aneet and Reet is also getting widely circulated online.

Who is Reet Padda?

Reet Padda is the elder sister of Actress Aneet Padda and likes to keep her life low-key. Reet Padda is a marketing professional based in Paris. As per her LinkedIn, she has pursued MSc in Marketing & Digital Media from ESCP Business School (2023–2024), specializing in Big Data and Analytics. She did Post Graduate Certification in Digital Marketing from MICA (2021–2022). She completed her Bachelor of Mass Media from Mithibai College, Mumbai. Reet Padda is claimed to have a Pakistani boyfriend Faazil Ahmed

After the controversy blew and major trolling started to come her way, Reet Padda chose to make her Instagram private and removed her profile picture as well. Faazil also made his account private

Is she dating Faazil Ahmed? Netizens make BIG claim

One of the Netizen made a huge claim, 'Reet is living in europe with her Pakistani BoyFriend and Apparently, Reet padda does not have nice relationship with her family and sister aneet padda.'

However, there have been no official confirmation of them dating. And DNA India could also not verify it independently.

What the controversy?

The controversy began following screenshots of Reet Padda’s comments targeting films like Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story going viral. she said that films like these promote a “government-friendly narrative."

In her comment, she further added, “First, about calling films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Dhurandhar propaganda. Dhurandhar functions as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify events like demonetization. Is it propaganda? Yes. Can I deny it? No.”

She added in her comment, “Priyanka had an opportunity to oppose an illegal war while standing next to someone who took a stand, but she couldn’t even clap. If my sister were in that position, I’d hope she rises to the occasion. If she doesn’t, I’ll be the first to call her out.”