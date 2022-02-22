Reena Dwivedi, viral UP poll officer in yellow saree, makes another stunning appearance – Photos HERE

Electoral polling officer Reena Dwivedi had become an internet sensation during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, and then once again in 2019, for wearing a gorgeous yellow saree, turning heads in the polling site in Uttar Pradesh.

Making a comeback during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Reena Dwivedi is back with another stunning look, with her photos from the polling site going viral once again. Gearing up for the fourth phase of the polls, she has grabbed attention with her look yet again.

Last time, Dwivedi went the traditional way with her breezy and stunning yellow saree, but this time, her look went in a different direction. She became a viral internet sensation once again with her new avatar at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh.

As opposed to last time, this time Reena was seen wearing a sleeveless black top and beige high waist pants, carrying a pinkish-red bag. Her photos were snapped when she was arriving on duty at the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj booth number 114 in Lucknow.

While talking to a Hindi news agency, Reena said that she was hoping for a maximum voter turnout this time. Commenting on her look, she said that she follows fashion trends. She further added, “I also like to be updated all the time. That’s why my getup has also changed.”

Her photograph in a yellow saree, which was clicked by a colleague, went viral back in 2019. After her photos had gone viral, Dwivedi had also expressed her interest in being a part of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Reena Dwivedi has over 2 lakh followers on her official Instagram profile, where she posts photos of her day-to-day life. She will be acting as an electoral officer during the polling phase of the UP assembly elections 2022.