Reel gone wrong? Woman caught performing dangerous stunt on moving Thar in Gurugram

This incident took place in a busy area of ​​Gurugram, where a woman was trying to do stunts with her Thar car.

Another dangerous case of stunting has come to light in Gurugram, Haryana, which is once again causing concern about road safety and the growing addiction to social media. In this video, it is seen that a woman is seen doing stunts sitting on the roof of a moving Thar car to make a reel, the video of which was recorded by a person coming from behind and now this video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This is not the first case; videos of stunting have surfaced many times before this.

This incident took place in a busy area of ​​Gurugram, where a woman was trying to do stunts with her Thar car. In the video, it can be seen that the woman sat on the roof of the moving vehicle and is seen posing from there, as if she were making a reel or video. The person driving the car was seen supporting her action, due to which the situation became more dangerous. Another driver coming from behind saw this scene and immediately started recording the video with his mobile.

Police are investigating the video

It is clearly visible in the video that a woman is sitting on the roof without any protection and it is becoming difficult for her to maintain balance with the speed of the vehicle. If the balance had deteriorated even a little, this accident could have taken a bigger form. This video has gone viral on social media and thousands of people have seen it so far. Users who shared the video have described it as an example of a dangerous stunt and addiction to social media. After the video went viral, it was caught by the police. Police said that they are investigating the video and if the number plate or other identification of the vehicle is found, action will be taken against the people.

Also read: REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed, apart from 'compatibility issues' couple also had major disagreement over...