Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Coolie first review out: Rajinikanth delivers 'best performance since Kabali', Nagarjuna is 'backbone', Aamir Khan's cameo is 'powerful' but main highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj film is....

Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeViral

VIRAL

Reel gone wrong? Woman caught performing dangerous stunt on moving Thar in Gurugram

This incident took place in a busy area of ​​Gurugram, where a woman was trying to do stunts with her Thar car.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

Reel gone wrong? Woman caught performing dangerous stunt on moving Thar in Gurugram

TRENDING NOW

Another dangerous case of stunting has come to light in Gurugram, Haryana, which is once again causing concern about road safety and the growing addiction to social media. In this video, it is seen that a woman is seen doing stunts sitting on the roof of a moving Thar car to make a reel, the video of which was recorded by a person coming from behind and now this video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This is not the first case; videos of stunting have surfaced many times before this.

This incident took place in a busy area of ​​Gurugram, where a woman was trying to do stunts with her Thar car. In the video, it can be seen that the woman sat on the roof of the moving vehicle and is seen posing from there, as if she were making a reel or video. The person driving the car was seen supporting her action, due to which the situation became more dangerous. Another driver coming from behind saw this scene and immediately started recording the video with his mobile.

Police are investigating the video

It is clearly visible in the video that a woman is sitting on the roof without any protection and it is becoming difficult for her to maintain balance with the speed of the vehicle. If the balance had deteriorated even a little, this accident could have taken a bigger form. This video has gone viral on social media and thousands of people have seen it so far. Users who shared the video have described it as an example of a dangerous stunt and addiction to social media. After the video went viral, it was caught by the police. Police said that they are investigating the video and if the number plate or other identification of the vehicle is found, action will be taken against the people.

Also read: REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed, apart from 'compatibility issues' couple also had major disagreement over...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became...
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and...
Redefining India’s Digital Edge: How Amit Choubey’s Global Playbook is Powering Industry 4.0
Amit Choubey: Powering India's Industry 4.0 with a Global Digital Playbook
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE