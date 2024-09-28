Reddit user shares simple trick that may speed up deliveries from Swiggy, Zomato, post goes viral

The Redditor noted that users opting for this payment method are more likely to be connected to human representatives in case of delays or order issues

Could a simple tweak change the way you receive your food delivery forever? A recent viral Reddit post might just have uncovered a hidden trick that promises faster service without any additional cost.

In a post that's taken Bengaluru by storm, Reddit user u/steve7evans revealed a method that’s getting attention from Swiggy and Zomato users across India. According to the user, selecting the "Cash on Delivery" (COD) option on these platforms not only speeds up the process but also guarantees better service.

This viral post in a local subreddit has people buzzing, as u/steve7evans claims that choosing COD might prioritise your order over others — even above those paying for premium subscriptions. "The user experience remains exactly the same," they explained. "Once the order is delivered, you can pay using any UPI app, wallet, or saved card through the app. But you’ll never have to wait like a 'starving hostage' again."

What makes this trick even more interesting is that COD might unlock better customer support. The Redditor noted that users opting for this payment method are more likely to be connected to human representatives in case of delays or order issues, bypassing the frustration of dealing with automated chatbots.

While there’s no official confirmation from Zomato or Swiggy on this theory, the viral post has already sparked a wave of users eager to test the hack themselves. With food delivery being an integral part of urban life, this simple tweak could be a game-changer for many.