The father holds an MSc degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and has over 30 years of teaching experience, according to the post. "His only wish is to be respected which apparently is too much to ask for in private schools," the Redditor said.

A Reddit user penned an emotional post describing his 65-year-old father's struggles as he has been facing "constant" humiliation at his workplace. In the post that has gone viral, the user said his father was an "extremely qualified" Physics educator.

"He married late and I'm young - still studying. I do work and do some freelance writing but it's not enough to support our family. Today, on a call with me, he broke down and told me how he's constantly berated and insulted at his workplace. He said he cannot take it anymore. I lost my mom a little over a year ago and I don't want to lose him too," the user shared.

"He's very knowledgeable and passionate about education and he does not deserve this. Ever since his childhood, he has suffered. He was a abandoned by his family and completed his education all by himself," the user added.

The user asked fellow Redditors if they needed a physics teacher. "He can teach both school and college students. I've been teaching him how to take online classes and he would really appreciate it."

The Redditor also requested suggestions for finding remote teaching jobs. "I want to give him a life of dignity until I find my footing."

The post has received over 2,000 upvotes on the social media platform and an outpouring of support in the comments section.

"He can tutor JEE students. If he's good he can ask for 2000/hr and people will pay," a fellow user commented.

"Commenting here for reach and to let you know that you are an extremely brave person," another user wrote.

"I would say send your father's resume to big education institutes like PW (Physics Wallah), Akaash, Unacademy, Allen. These are the best for physics teachers and believe me they give a decent salary to a experienced teacher and respect them a lot," a Redditor suggested.