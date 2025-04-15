A Reddit user has made fresh criticism to point out the ‘unfairness’ in the IIT JEE exam system. Sharing his views and experience on the social media platform, the user wrote that till 2010 admissions in IIT, NIT and IIIT were considered dream come true for the quality of their education and results

The Joint Entrance Examination for India’s renowned institute for engineering and technology, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has been criticised for various reasons over past many years. From negative marking to online conduct of exam, many discrepancies have been pointed out in the JEE exam pattern. A Reddit user has made fresh criticism to point out the ‘unfairness’ in the IIT JEE exam system. Sharing his views and experience on the social media platform, the user wrote that till 2010 admissions in IIT, NIT and IIIT were considered dream come true for the quality of their education and results.

He continued to write about the image of students who study at these institutions which was seen as smart and flexible but in today’s time “there has been a drastic Increase in JEE's unfairness.” He then lists out reasons for the deteriorating quality of IIT JEE exam.

User cites reasons for JEE being ‘unfair’

Firstly, he mentions that while the general cast work harder to get admissions in these prestigious institutions, SC, ST and students from other quotas get easy admissions without scoring high. “If they dont study also, they can still easily get into top NIT's atleast. This has ruined us all, for sure,” he wrote. Then he attributes the “unfairness” of JEE to corruption. He blames the politicians for buying srats for their children and not having them earn these on their merit. “Nowadays people buy seats instead of writing JEE, top politicians and bureaucrats are paying money for their children, no matter how dumb or chapri (unsophisticated and uncultured people) they are get these seats, whilst hardworking people like us miss out because of this.”

Then he cites cheating in exams as one of the reasons that give those who cheat and did not study or worked hard an edge over others who have made efforts to study for the exams. He complaints against invigilators who do not bother to check on such students.

“JEE Mains is a very tough exam, because of the disparity of the exam whether it is easy medium or hard, some have lower chance for a higher percentile whilst some have higher, you are NOT Dumb at all, it's the education system that is dumb. Response sheets declare that you messed up. Ok, what happened has happened. Ask your parents, have they taken JEE exam? How many marks did they scored?”

He then advises readers to choose other options that are equally better than IITs and other highly coveted institutions. He also says that students who could not do well or feel the exams are unfair can study overseas. He even cites Tesla CEO Elon Musk who said, “I dont care what university did you go at, If you have a code, send it to me, if I like it, Ill hire you”.

He also encourages those who lose hope even after studying hard and fail to make it to IIT, NITs and others. He says that “Nowadays even dumb chapri boys get into NIT and IIT, but in the future they get mauled to death by people like YOU, Kyu? CUZ YOU WORKED HARD AND THEY DIDNT.”

“Don't think life is over, this is all part of it. Are we all little Einsteins who can score 100 percentile? JEE is the world's second toughest exam, it's not something that can be cracked easily like eating cake.”

Earlier, the Madras High had asked IITs to reconsider the negative marking scheme. In 2017, the Supreme Court had sought reply from IITs citing 18 bonus marks awarded to students citing printing inconsistencies in JEE Advanced Paper. The prestigious exam has been criticised for other reasons like being only in Hindi and English, low quality of examination and sky-high fee of coaching programs.