More than 1200 Reddit users in India have registered issues with the platform.

Reddit, the popular social news aggregation platform, suffered an outage on Thursday night. As per Downdetector, there are over 75,000 reports of inaccessibility while in India, more than 1200 people have registered issues with the platform. Even on Wednesday, the platform suffered an outage. Reddit’s status page said, "We are currently investigating a problem with our site." It later said, "We have identified the issue and are implementing repairs." Users Reddit users complaint about the issue on X (formerly Twitter). Check out social media reactions here:

Me checking Twitter to see if Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/AI882ihWBn — kwl (@lauwk94) November 21, 2024

Reddit is down. This is one of the signs of the Apocalypse, isn't it? — Jerry Bonner (@JBonner71) November 21, 2024