Reddit flooded with financial advice after 24-year-old asks about Rs 90,000 salary

A 24-year-old man, soon to become a salaried employee, has sought guidance on managing his income from Reddit.

The post, shared on the subreddit Personal Finance India, was titled, "Salary Advice: How do I manage my salary? (24M)." The man stated that he will begin receiving his salary in January 2026, earning between Rs 90,000 and Rs 95,000 per month in a Tier II city.

In his post, the man detailed his lifestyle and expected expenses, stating that his rent will be Rs 16,000 and that mess food will account for approximately 10% of his salary. He explained that he plans to eat out three times a month, order food 7-8 times, and has no interest in luxury shopping.

Clothing purchases will be limited to once every 4 to 5 months, usually from H&M, Jack & Jones, or Zara, and, if necessary, from Zoodio.

He also said that he doesn't have a gym membership, buys 8-9 books per year -- mostly on philosophy, history, the environment, and technology—doesn't intend to work any additional jobs at the moment, and plans to send 20,000 rupees to his parents every month.

Despite clearly detailing his expenses, his biggest concern remained one thing. The user said he didn't understand "how to invest money, how to build a portfolio, which asset classes to choose," and asked others for resources to improve his financial literacy.

Meanwhile, the man received structured advice from community members on Reddit.

One user suggested that the 24-year-old should avoid rushing into investments early on. They advised spending normally and keeping the excess in savings, to keep track of actual expenses and build an emergency liquid fund.

Another Reddit user emphasised the importance of insurance, saying, "Term insurance and health insurance are essential. There are many asset classes when it comes to investing, but mutual funds are the best for starting out."

One user also suggested a step-by-step system that many working professionals praised: "Start with a six-month emergency fund, invest 30% each month in index funds, get term and health insurance, help parents with 20%, and keep expenses within 50%. Avoid trading, focus on skills, and be consistent. Wealth grows quietly, not overnight."

