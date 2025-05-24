IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR as dust storm, thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 100 km/h set to hit parts of North India, urging people to stay indoors.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR and nearby regions, warning of severe weather conditions in the next few hours. People living in Delhi, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan have been asked to stay alert and take precautions.

According to IMD, a strong dust storm followed by a thunderstorm is expected to hit the region. The storm will bring gusty winds blowing at speeds between 60 and 100 kilometres per hour. Light to moderate rainfall and lightning are also likely in many parts.

The red alert is for the next three hours, and the IMD has listed several areas that will be affected. In Haryana, towns such as Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Hissar, Jind, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Palwal, and Nuh are under watch.

In Uttar Pradesh, cities including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat may experience rough weather. Parts of Rajasthan like Alwar, Bhiwadi, Jhunjhunu, Pilani, and Kotputli have also been included in the warning zone.

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors, avoid stepping out unnecessarily, and stay away from trees or electric poles during the storm. The public is also urged to follow weather updates closely and stay prepared for emergencies.

In Delhi, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy today, offering some temporary relief from the summer heat, with the day temperature expected to be around 37°C.

However, this relief won’t last long. IMD has forecast a gradual increase in temperature in Delhi from May 22 to May 28. Daytime temperatures could go up to 40°C, especially on May 26 and May 28. Night temperatures will also rise steadily — from 21°C on May 22 to around 29°C by the end of the week.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday night, a strong storm hit Delhi-NCR and parts of western UP, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Meerut, and Baghpat. The storm caused significant damage, with trees falling, power lines breaking, and several homes and vehicles suffering damage.