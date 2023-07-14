'Record-breaking' 19-foot burmese python caught in Florida by 22-year-old student, details inside

In a remarkable feat of bravery and strength, a 22-year-old Ohio State University student named Jake Waleri recently captured what is believed to be the longest Burmese python ever recorded.

New Delhi: In a remarkable feat of bravery and strength, a 22-year-old Ohio State University student named Jake Waleri recently captured what is believed to be the longest Burmese python ever recorded. This massive snake, measuring a staggering 19 feet in length and weighing a whopping 125 pounds (56.6 kg), was caught by Waleri in the wilds of Florida, United States.

The event took place on a Monday when Waleri, driven by his passion for wildlife conservation, encountered the enormous reptile. Realizing the significance of his find, he took the python to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to have it officially measured and documented. The young student's selfless decision to donate the snake to science highlights his dedication to preserving the delicate ecosystem of South Florida.

Waleri shared a video on Instagram that showcased the capture of the mammoth python. In the footage, the snake can be seen lunging towards him as he bravely drags it along the road by its tail. Wrestling with the immense creature, Waleri is soon joined by several others who rush to his aid, helping him successfully secure the snake. The intensity of the encounter is palpable, as the size and power of the python create a chaotic scene.

Reflecting on the awe-inspiring event, Waleri confessed that although capturing such a reptile had been a dream of his, the sheer magnitude of the python made the whole experience overwhelming. Comparing it to a previous encounter with an 18-foot-long snake, he described the moment as both thrilling and terrifying. Waleri's initial approach involved gripping the tail tightly, desperately clinging on. However, as he and his friends attempted to immobilize the snake by pinning down its head with a net, they soon realized the futility of their strategy. The python's formidable size and strength demanded a different approach, leaving them momentarily uncertain of how to proceed.

Burmese pythons, as highlighted by National Geographic, are among the largest snakes in the world. They are renowned for their unique method of hunting and consuming prey. With sharp rearward-pointing teeth, these pythons seize their victims before coiling their bodies around them, exerting increasing pressure with each exhale until the unfortunate prey succumbs to suffocation. Unfortunately, these powerful snakes pose a significant threat to Florida's wildlife, as they feed on mammals, birds, and even alligators, with few natural predators aside from humans.