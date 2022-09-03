Reckless cutting of tree leads to death of many birds, IFS officer shares video

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab of viral video)

A video that IFS Surender Mehra recently posted has gone viral. On social media, the video has received a lot of attention. A JCB truck is shown in the viral video destroying down a tree. An enormous tree is seen being fallen by an excavator in the footage, which was captured during the first week of August. A flock of birds can be seen fleeing away from the tree as it comes down.

It not about road widening..

It’s about “how we treat other living-beings on earth..”

Hope concerned authorities must have taken needful legal action..#wilderness #UrbanEcology #nature #ConserveNature pic.twitter.com/aV16cIWmo8 — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) September 2, 2022

Unfortunately, several of them were smashed to the ground, killing numerous birds. IFS Mehra hoped that the concerned authorities have taken the necessary against it. The video shared by IFS Surender Mehra has received over 64,000 views on social media.

The incident's footage was also posted by IFS Parveen Kaswan, who expressed disappointment. The incident happened in Kerala's Randathani area of Malappuram district. According to the minister's office, NHAI has been asked to provide a report.

According to his office, "the minister has sought strict action against the contractor who was assigned with the project." The excavator and its driver have been detained by an Edavanna forest officer in the meantime.

Thomas Lawrence, the CEO of the Save Wetlands International Movement, filed a complaint about this with Nithin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, requesting that the offenders be punished. According to Lawrence, Gadkari's office has agreed to take action after receiving the complaint in this regard.

