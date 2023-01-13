'Really Remarkable Reward': Amul drops creative doodle to celebrate RRR’s big win at Golden Globes 2023

Screengrab

New Delhi: 'Naatu Naatu,' the upbeat song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR,' won the Golden Globe for 'best original song-motion picture' on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.The song, which beat out Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga for the prestigious award, is the first time an Indian or Asian production has won a Golden Globe. Several celebrities and politicians congratulated Naatu Naatu's music director MM Keeravani and the rest of the 'RRR' team on their historic victory.

Amul, the dairy brand, has now joined the celebrations in their own unique way. The brand shared a cute doodle with the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as music director MM Keeravaani. Amul gave the team RRR, or a 'Really Remarkable Reward,' in the doodle. The wordplay did not stop there; the company also changed the song's lyrics to add a creative twist to the artwork, which read, "Amul say haan not naa tu butter."

Amul's Instagram post has received nearly 7,000 likes since it was shared few hours ago, and the number is still growing. The share has also elicited a flood of responses from netizens.

One person in the comments said, "Why is rajamouli looking like katappa. " A second person said, Yet another epic topical. Amul...you never fail to impress us”. "You guys never fail to amaze me with your sheer brilliance!" said a third.