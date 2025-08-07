REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed, apart from 'compatibility issues' couple also had major disagreement over...

Why did Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal get divorced? A new report has now claimed that the couple, who got married in 2020, had a major disagreement over their place of residence, which was one of the primary reasons for their separation.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been officially divorced for a few months now. Still, for the past few days, the estranged couple has been grabbing headlines, especially since Chahal opened up about their divorce in a recent podcast. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, parted ways earlier this year and were granted a divorce in March 2025. Amid this, a new report has now emerged about the possible reason for the couple's divorce.

The real reason for Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal had released a joint statement confirming their separation in March, but neither of them shared specific details about the reason for their split. However, during the court hearing, the couple shared that they had been living separately for 18 months. An ABP News report had also revealed that the couple had 'compatibility issues'.

Now, a new report by senior journalist Vickey Lalwani has claimed that a disagreement over their place of residence was one of the primary reasons for their divorce. The report stated that after their wedding in 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma initially moved in with the former's parents in Haryana, but after a few days, Dhanashree expressed her wish to move to Mumbai, which did not sit well with the Indian cricketer.

Did Dhanashree Verma ask for Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal?

Amid the proceedings of their divorce, Dhanashree Verma's family had also rejected the claims of her seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal.



The family's statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation, and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy."

READ | Has superstardom changed Shah Rukh Khan over the years? Baazigar co-star says 'people often change around...'