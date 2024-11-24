A bizarre incident unfolded when a woman was seen dancing, jumping and running on the roof of a moving train, as spectators watched her with utter shock.

A bizarre incident unfolded when a woman was seen dancing, jumping and running on the roof of a moving train, as spectators watched her with utter shock. The incident came to light after a video of the same went viral on the internet, leaving netizens stunned.

However, the location and timing of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, showed a woman dressed in salwar-kameez, running and jumping on the roof of a moving train. Meanwhile, the onlookers were seen watching her curiously.

The woman, looking absolutely unbothered, was also captured dancing on the train roof. "Subway surfers in real life", the video was posted with a hilarious caption.

Here's how netizens reacted

While many netizens found the clip amusing, several expressed their concern over such a risky stunt.

"What about when train will pickup speed", an user commented.

Another user hilariously wrote, "Damn...she is living her life".

A third joined, "She took the game seriously".