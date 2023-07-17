Headlines

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Benefits of eating mangoes

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Odisha train crash site, orders high-level probe

PM Modi lands in Egypt, in special honour Egyptian PM welcomes him at the airport

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: 5 big points to know before rushing to the bank

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeViral

Viral

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Over 100 people were trapped for several hours in Greenway, the former home of the popular British mystery writer Agatha Christie.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over 100 tourists were stuck at Greenway, the old home of popular British mystery writer Agatha Christie in Devon, United Kingdom, for a significant amount of time on Friday, reported CNN. 

The main road leading to the Greenway property was closed as a result of a tree that stormy weather had pushed down, leaving the tourists stuck.

The ancient site's manager, the National Trust in Britain, swiftly put a notice on its website alerting tourists that a tree had fallen into the narrow road leading to Greenway.

The Trust's spokesperson said in a statement that the organisation was "doing everything" to assure the welfare of the visitors while they waited.

According to the outlet, many visitors "kept themselves busy, drinking cups of tea in the houses' tearoom and playing rounds of croquet on the lawn". 

According to CNN, a number of online users but compare the situation to Ms. Christie's classic book "And Then There Were None." Ten people are inexplicably invited to a deserted mansion off the coast of Devon in the book. The visitors finally get fewer in number as they are eliminated one by one as the story goes on because they realise that one of them is a murderer. 

The tourists' experience was less harrowing than in the book since they were allowed to leave the property on Friday night when rescue crews were able to restore the road. Visitors to the site have been advised by the National Trust that "Greenway is set to remain closed due to the 'extensive storm damage' it sustained."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE