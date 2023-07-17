Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Over 100 people were trapped for several hours in Greenway, the former home of the popular British mystery writer Agatha Christie.

Over 100 tourists were stuck at Greenway, the old home of popular British mystery writer Agatha Christie in Devon, United Kingdom, for a significant amount of time on Friday, reported CNN.

The main road leading to the Greenway property was closed as a result of a tree that stormy weather had pushed down, leaving the tourists stuck.

The ancient site's manager, the National Trust in Britain, swiftly put a notice on its website alerting tourists that a tree had fallen into the narrow road leading to Greenway.

The Trust's spokesperson said in a statement that the organisation was "doing everything" to assure the welfare of the visitors while they waited.

According to the outlet, many visitors "kept themselves busy, drinking cups of tea in the houses' tearoom and playing rounds of croquet on the lawn".

According to CNN, a number of online users but compare the situation to Ms. Christie's classic book "And Then There Were None." Ten people are inexplicably invited to a deserted mansion off the coast of Devon in the book. The visitors finally get fewer in number as they are eliminated one by one as the story goes on because they realise that one of them is a murderer.

The tourists' experience was less harrowing than in the book since they were allowed to leave the property on Friday night when rescue crews were able to restore the road. Visitors to the site have been advised by the National Trust that "Greenway is set to remain closed due to the 'extensive storm damage' it sustained."