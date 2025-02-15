Shanti Devi, Rakesh Kumar's wife, had mysteriously disappeared from the house, leaving him distressed and hopeless.

Rakesh Kumar, a 50-year-old welder from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, searched tirelessly for his missing wife for 22 days, roaming around multiple cities including Kanpur, Lucknow and Kannauj. When all his endeavours seemed to go in vain, he registered a missing report with the local police station, hoping to reunite with his wife.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar's health started taking a toll due to stress and worsening eyesight, as per an India Today report. When he sought medical attention, doctors diagnosed him with cataracts and scheduled surgery.

And a beautiful reunion!

Following the doctor's advice, Kumar underwent an eye surgery. When doctors removed his bandages, he heard a familiar voice coming from his adjecent bed. To his surprise, it was his wife's- Shanti Devi.

Having found his wife, Rakesh Kumar danced with joy. However, the moment turned bittersweet as he discovered that Devi was unable to recognise him due to memory loss.

As per a Times of India report, citing Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap of the district hospital, she had suffered a head injury, resulting in memory loss. When she was brought to the hospital, she was semi-conscious and unable to communicate.

Although the setback had shattered Rakesh Kumar, he stayed by Devi's side, assisting her with the recovery. Subsequently, his care and affection helped her regain snippets from her memory.