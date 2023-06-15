'Real-life Kumbhkaran': Rajasthan man sleeps 300 days annually due to rare disorder, details inside

screengrab

Viral news: Purkharam, a resident of Bhadwa village in the Nagaur district of western Rajasthan, has captured the attention and curiosity of the locals due to his extraordinary sleeping patterns. Afflicted by Axis Hypersomnia, a rare sleeping disorder, he spends an astonishing 300 days per year in a state of slumber. This earned him the comparison to Kumbhakarna, the mythical character from the Ramayana who famously slept undisturbed for six months.

Axis Hypersomnia, as studies suggest, stems from fluctuations in a protein called TNF-alpha within the brain. For Purkharam, this disorder has significantly impacted his daily life for the past 23 years since his initial diagnosis. Once he drifts off to sleep, waking him becomes a formidable challenge, leading his family to assume the responsibility of performing essential tasks such as feeding and bathing him while he remains in a state of deep sleep.

This condition has severely limited Purkharam's ability to engage in regular activities. Despite operating a small grocery shop in the village, he can only keep it open for a mere five days each month due to the risk of falling asleep while working. The unpredictable nature of his sleeping patterns has further complicated matters, affecting his productivity and overall quality of life.

Initially, Purkharam slept for 15 hours per day, causing concern among his family members. They sought medical assistance in hopes of finding a cure, but unfortunately, his condition proved to be incurable. Over time, his sleep duration steadily increased, eventually spanning several hours and later stretching to multiple days by 2015.

Despite taking medications and enduring prolonged periods of sleep, Purkharam experiences persistent fatigue, rendering him largely unproductive. Alongside this exhaustion, he also suffers from severe headaches, which further contribute to the challenges he faces on a daily basis.

Despite the difficulties, Purkharam's wife, Lichmi Devi, and his mother, Kanvari Devi, hold onto hope for his recovery and dream of him being able to lead a normal life once again. Their unwavering support and optimism serve as a source of strength amidst the trials they face as a family.