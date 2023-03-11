Search icon
Real-life 'Badhaai Ho'! Netizens congratulate 47-year-old woman for miraculous pregnancy

A recent viral story of a 47-year-old woman's miracle pregnancy has captured the hearts of internet users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Giving birth to another life can be a blissful experience for many reasons. A recent viral story of a 47-year-old woman's miracle pregnancy has captured the hearts of internet users. Many people were reminded of the Bollywood film "Badhaai Ho," starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the viral story, 23-year-old Arya revealed how she was initially taken aback by her 47-year-old mother's late pregnancy, but that things eventually got better and she was thrilled to see her baby sister. Arya also remembered how her parents were afraid and almost embarrassed to tell her the news.

She recalled, "Appa informed me that they had concealed the information because they were unsure of how I would respond. A few days later, when I got home, I ran over to Amma and started sobbing. Why would I be ashamed, I had been wanting this so much".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Humans of Bombay

 

The story was shared on the "Humans of Bombay" Instagram page, and it soon gained popularity online. Almost 1,49,000 people have liked the popular post. More than 1,700 users wished the mother well and expressed their wishes to the whole family.

One user wrote, “Wooow it's indeed a blessing, congratulations to you and your family”. Another shared their experience that wrote, “Sooo cute. My sibling is the best gift my mom gave me. She gave birth to him at 42.”

