'Real-life 3 Idiots': Patient on drip taken out of hospital by friends on bike, video sparks outrage

Recently, a video of a man on a drip being taken out of the hospital by his friends on a bike has grabbed social media attention.

We still laugh at the scene from Rajkumar Hirani’s '3 Idiots' where Aamir’s character Rancho decides to take Raju’s (played by Sharman Joshi) ailing father to the hospital on a scooter. Now, imagine spotting a similar scene on the roads in your city?

Real life '3 Idiots'

In the short clip, three men are seen riding a bike with their ailing friend sitting between them. While riding the bike, the pillion rider is holding an IV drip. The trio then roam around on the road for a while and then returns to the hospital.

Watch the video here

The 16-second video, which was apparently recorded by a bystander, is now doing the rounds on social media and has drawn both disbelief and amusement in equal measure.

The viral video has caused a stir on the internet, with netizens expressing concerns about road safety and the patient's health.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, 'I'm not sure, was this for fun or attention?!''

Another user said, ''Alexa, start playing, 'jaane nahi, denge tujhe.'

A third user commented, ''Oh wow - India is indeed not for beginners. So cool.''

Another user wrote, ''First thing... Don't play with life... Friends are those who correct you when you are wrong. Secondly of anyhow you are taking him due to friendship, kindly wear a helmet.''

