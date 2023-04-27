'Real king' : Man buys caged birds and sets them free, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: There is no doubt that kind individuals are an inspiration on this planet. They will not but brighten anyone's day with their charitable acts, can't they? We never speak without evidence. So, a video of a man buying caged birds simply to free them has gone popular online. The clip that we are talking about is shared on Twitter by a page called B&S and it has won the hearts of many netizens on the internet.

This man is buying birds just to set them free pic.twitter.com/cuHUyMwyE0 April 25, 2023

The viral footage shows a man on road is seen purchasing little birds from a bird trader. The man was seated in his car, and the seller could be seen handing him the birds one by one. The man then sets them free one by one and this act of kindness won the internet.

"This man is buying birds just to set them free," reads the clip caption on the microblogging site.

Since being shared on April 26, the video has accumulated over 7.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens flooded the comment section by appreciating the video and the noble gesture of the anonymous person.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

“Hero the world needs!,” posted an individual. Another added, “he’s so unbothered and legitimately cool i would be crying screaming blessing the birds freed lives” “I love that he’s freeing them. You can tell from their behavior they’re distressed.,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This man is a saint!.” “I love EVERYTHING about what the guy in the car is doing ” joined a fifth with heart emoticons.