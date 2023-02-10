Search icon
'Real heroes': Rescuers save dog from rubble in quake-hit Turkey, viral video wins hearts

One such video that has gone viral on social media shows a dog being rescued from rubble in earthquake-ravaged Turkey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

New Delhi: Some truly heartbreaking images are surfacing on social media from earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. But there are also some visuals in these heartbreaking videos that give us hope. One such video that has gone viral on social media shows a dog being rescued from rubble in earthquake-ravaged Turkey. The video is shared on Twitter by handle named World Animal News and so far it has garnered 418,000 views. Before we say anything watch the clip here:

The video shows several rescuers removing wreckage and rubble to save the dog. One of them also attempted to give water to the animal that had been trapped under the rubble for several hours.

“A Miracle! Search & rescue team finds a dog buried in the rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in #Turkey. We are praying that this Angel’s family is found and they are reunited,” reads the video caption.

The video has received over 418k views and numerous reactions. People couldn't stop smiling as they watched the adorable rescue video and thanked the rescuers for caring for all living beings.

Here's how netizens reacted to the heartwarming viral clip:

